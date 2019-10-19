The Cape Town-based applicant, who is not named, earlier this month obtained an urgent order issued by Acting Judge Anthony Millar.
The administrators of @HELPSURVIVORS were ordered to delete these tweets from all media platforms, apologise and acknowledge that the tweets were defamatory and hurtful towards the applicant.
@HELPSURVIVORS explained that it used Twitter as a platform to offer victims of gender-based violence the opportunity to publicly air their grievances and to give them a chance to speak out.
But the applicant said allegations about him were false and he stood to lose contracts as a result, noting that some of his clients had already withdrawn their accounts from his business.