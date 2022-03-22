Cab prices have bolted: Mzansi shocked as e-hailing prices shoot through the roof amid strike

Pretoria: Numerous South Africans expressed disbelief on Monday morning as prices of popular e-hailing cab services increased dramatically amid a strike announced by operators. Last week, Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo issued a letter to e-hailing drivers who operate on the mobile apps, Bolt, Uber and Didi, urging them to call off their strike action which was planned to kick off today and run until Thursday.

In the letter addressed to organisers of the strike, and the drivers, Mamabolo reminded the organisers about the previous meetings between March 2021 and June 2021, saying an agreement was reached that disputes concerning e-hailing operators and their drivers would be resolved through mediation. Hundreds of operators gathered in Marabastad, Pretoria, on Tuesday to denounce the mobile app operators for exploiting them. However, the drivers who were not protesting were making a killing from the massive price hikes. Users complained about the tripling of pricing and the massive delays for the transport to arrive.

Hundreds of e-hailing cab operators were protesting in Pretoria on Tuesday morning, but Twitter users complained that drivers who were working were charging exorbitant prices. File Picture Twitter user @SihleSays wrote: “Uber and Bolt drivers strike impact… Trip to Randburg Square from Northwold is currently R178 to R200 on Go/Bolt base. Normal price is around R60/70. Be safe if you’re gonna be e-hailing next three days.” Uber and Bolt drivers strike impact… Trip to Randburg Square from Northwold is currently R178 to R200 on Go/Bolt Base. Normal price is around R60/70. Be safe if you’re gonna be e-hailing next three days. pic.twitter.com/TvZZTBqo0I — Sihle To You ✍🏿️📝 (@SihleSays) March 22, 2022 Another Twitter user, @R0DRIIGUESS, commented: “Bolt & Uber basically said “yesterday’s price is not today’s price.” Bolt & Uber basically said “yesterday’s price is not todays price” — 𝜯𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝐳𝒊𝒆𝒔𝒕 (@R0DRIIGUESS) March 22, 2022 On Tuesday morning, the Gauteng department of roads and transport said Mamabolo met Unity in Diversity (UID), an action group representing several e-hailing driver partners which includes owner-drivers, owners and drivers of e-hailing vehicles, to discuss the protest action.

“The meeting forms part of an ongoing mediation process between the office of the MEC, the department, UID as well as affected stakeholders including e-hailing companies, which was instituted for the purpose of ventilating and mediating a dispute between the e-hailing driver partners and the e-hailing companies,” the department said. “The parties had a productive meeting in which it was resolved that UID will proceed with the planned protest action on 22 March 2022, subject to increased security measures and strict adherence to a safe and non-violent protest.” In a communique to drivers on Tuesday, Uber said that they were aware of the planned protest and were engaging directly with drivers.

“We respect that every driver has a voice and choice, as well as the right to a peaceful protest. However, acts of violence or intimidation threaten the trust and safety of our community and are in contravention of our Community Guidelines. The safety of everyone who uses the platform continues to be a top priority...Our team will continue to work with local law enforcement and private security to help you operate as normal”. IOL