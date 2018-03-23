Johannesburg - Commuters hoping to avoid bad traffic because of the rain by making use of the Gautrain were left fuming as trains crawled along the main line between Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Despite suggestions by the utility on Friday morning that trains were running late by 20 minutes, many commuters took to social media complaining of journeys taking more than an hour in packed slow-moving trains.

@Gautrain had alerted commuters that “due to a signalling issue, trains between Hatfield & Park stations have an extended journey time of approximately 20 minutes”.

But for those travelling in both directions the experience was nothing like this with reports that a 45-minute trip took double that time.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said cable theft hampered the signalling system of the trains resulting in the extended journey times. Nayager said dealing with cable theft was a priority.

Floods around Centurion and other areas around the city also resulted in three of the Gautrain bus stops not being serviced.

Affected areas were around Supersport Park, Jean Avenue and Lenchen and West streets.

Even with assurances being sent out, commuters had a field day complaining about the service, with @Supermarti tweeting: “The rain delay issue is nothing new - we had 5 of these already in 2018. Lack of fixing the problem is clearly the issue #badservice”.

“The wheels are slowly coming off there by the Gautrain.”

“Delays have become a regular occurrence now,” @Sandile_Dos wrote.

Nayager said trains were on time 95% of the time, and that the system was up and ready by the afternoon.

Saturday Star