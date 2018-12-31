File picture: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg's health department was forced to destroy vaccines damaged after the theft of electrical cables disrupted refrigerators at Westbury clinic, it said on Monday. The city said the generator which serves as a back-up power supply system could not kick in because of the interference with the cables.

Just two weeks ago, the same clinic was plunged into darkness when cable thieves once again struck.

Member of the mayoral committee for health and social development Mpho Phalatse said she was concerned about the number of criminal acts directed at the clinic and urged the Westbury community to take a stand.

“I’m calling on the community to expose those who continue to target clinics and other government facilities across the city," Phalatse said.

"We cannot allow criminals to continue to disrupt key services across the city. Our health facilities play a key role and should be protected at all times."

