Gauteng Metrorail said trains between Kaalfontein and Leralla have temporarily ground to a halt due to the theft of overhead power cables. File Picture: David Ritchie/ANA Pictures

Johannesburg - Gauteng Metrorail on Wednesday said trains between Kaalfontein and Leralla have temporarily ground to a halt due to the theft of overhead power cables on both up and down line in the eastern part of Johannesburg.

Spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said there was no overhead power supply in the affected sections. Johannesburg and Elandsfontein trains were turning at Kaalfontein station.

Acting provincial manager Goodman Matampi said that vandalism and theft of railway infrastructure contributes negatively to a punctual train service.

“I am pleading with commuters and members of the community to report such crimes to the nearest police station and to security personnel at train stations so that perpetrators are arrested.”

Mofokeng said Metrorail technical teams were already at the affected areas assessing the damage and will start with repair work as soon as possible.

“Metrorail management sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused and advises commuters to seek their own alternative transport in order to get to their destination on time this morning. Metrorail is unable to make any alternative transportation due to industrial strike in the bus sector,” said Mofokeng.

African News Agency/ANA