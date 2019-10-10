Picture: Pixabay

PRETORIA - A man has been arrested in Marabastad, the western side of the Pretoria CBD, after he was found with train signal copper cables, Pretoria central police spokesperson Augustinah Selepe said on Thursday. "During a routine patrol in Marabastad on Wednesday afternoon, Pretoria central SAPS members encountered three suspicious males, and they stopped them. However, two of the suspects fled the scene. The police managed to apprehend and arrest a 35-year-old man," said Selepe.

"Upon investigation more than 60 kilogrammes of train signal copper cable were discovered. All confiscated property was positively identified by Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] officials."

In a separate incident, the Pretoria central officers also arrested a man for dealing in drugs, and two others for possession of drugs.

"In Bloed Street, while police were patrolling, they identified a makeshift structure with suspicious people. During the search of the structure police discovered drugs and money. On questioning a male suspect, aged 33-years-old, the suspect confirmed that he sell drugs under the pretext of selling sweets," said Selepe.