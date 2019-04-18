Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) on Thursday urged road users to prioritise safety this Easter weekend. The union said the weekend had hardly started but already 12 people had died in two horrific crashes in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Five people died in a collision between a mini-bus taxi, a sedan and a truck on the N11 in Newcastle last night. Seven others perished after a truck and kombi collided head-on on the N1 in Modimolle in the early hours of this (Thursday) morning,” the statement said.

“Satawu urges all road users to exercise patience and caution and to comply with the rules of the road. Motorists are urged not to drive under the influence, to put on seatbelts, unsure their cars are roadworthy and avoid texting while driving.”

The union further called upon transport companies to ensure the vehicles they hand over to their employees are roadworthy and to allow drivers sufficient rest time in order to prevent devastating accidents.

“We also urge all transport workers on duty to observe the speed limit and to take regular rest breaks. We also appeal to authorities to increase their visibility on the roads as this serves as a deterrent and forces road users to comply with the rules,” the union added.

African News Agency (ANA)