A person holds a gun in his hand at the scene of a scholar patrol accident. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Tshwane's Community Safety and Emergency Services member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Karen Meyer on Friday expressed "shock and disgust" after a mother was grazed by a bullet at the scene where her children had been involved in an accident while being transported in a scholar transport vehicle.



In a statement, Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said Meyer had "expressed her shock and disgust at the incident, and condemned the reckless and lawless behaviour of the suspects".





"She [Meyer] welcomed the SA Police Service investigation into attempted murder, and hoped that it would be concluded speedily to bring any criminal activity to book," said Mahamba.





On Thursday evening, a crowd of curious Mamelodi residents, east of Pretoria, who had converged along the busy Solomon Mahlangu Drive at an accident scene ran for cover as live bullets rang out following a confrontation between taxi drivers and some community members.





A scholar transport vehicle, delivering Tshwane District Hospital spokesperson Zandile Mthimunye's minor children home from school had earlier been hit by a Toyota Quantum minibus along the busy Solomon Mahlangu Drive.





Mthimunye, had rushed to the scene of the accident, but soon realised she was bleeding after a bullet bounced off the metal underwire in her bra.





Some angry community members, the scholar transport driver and the taxi driver were engaged in a heated argument following the accident. Police were not on the scene. Moments later, another taxi driver stopped by, produced a handgun and took his colleague's side in the heated exchange.





Scuffles ensued and during the melee, shots rang out. As the dust settled, the intervening taxi driver was running swiftly facing incoming traffic, as he fled from the fight. He had been disarmed of his pistol.





Mthimunye told African News Agency (ANA) that she was deeply disturbed by how events unfolded.





She said she had to endure the pain, as she had the ordeal of her children's accident to deal with.





"My concern is my children - and here are crowds of men fighting. During the brawls and the gun firing, I felt that I had been hit by something in my ribs. When I saw that I'm actually bleeding, I knew that one of the bullets had hit me," she said.





On Friday, Meyer conveyed her sympathy to Mthimunye and her family, wishing them a speedy recovery.





Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said incidents prove the need for CCTV cameras in different areas around the capital city.



