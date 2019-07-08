Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Cuban and South African ballet dancers came together in the most extraordinary performance at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg this week to celebrate 25 years of SA-Cuban relations. In beautifully performed and perfectly choreographed numbers, the ballerinas took the collective breath away from a packed theatre of ballet lovers and friends of Cuba.

"A perfect mix of classical ballet with unusual modern performances that were completely captivating," Sarah Ebrahim, one of the young members of the audience said.

"I have never seen a ballet performance quite like it, it was beautiful," said another ballet enthusiast.

The Embassy of Cuba and the Director of the International Ballet Competition of South Africa, Dirk Badenhorst, celebrated what can be called a cultural gala, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Cuba and South Africa cooperation, particularly in Ballet, and the 25th anniversary of bilateral relations.

Rebeca Hernández of the Embassy of Cuba highlighted the significant bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and recognised all those who have been involved in the project of teaching ballet with the Cuban methodology.

Vusumusi Mkhize, the Director-General of the Department of Arts and Culture thanked Cuba for teaching Ballet to South African children, and assured that this will be an area of cultural cooperation that will have the support of the DAC to continue expanding.

