Car crash leaves four dead, two injured in Gauteng on New Year’s Eve

Russel Meiring, ER24’s communications officer, said four people were killed and two others critically injured when their vehicle rolled along the N3 highway in Heidelberg on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - As South Africans are getting ready to usher in the new year, four people have died on the road, ER24 reports.

He said at 6.40am, ER24 and provincial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived to find a wrecked vehicle on the side of the road. Six adults were found lying inside the car.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that two women and two men had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. Another man and woman were found with several injuries and were in critical condition,” Meiring said.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support before they were transported to nearby medical facilities for urgent care.