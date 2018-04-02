Johannesburg - Staff members who washed, cleaned and cooked for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have described her as someone who was loving and caring.

Speaking to The Star outside the house of Madikizela, Nozane Ndothi who works as a domestic worker in the house of the late 81-year-old said she will miss her love.

"Mama was a caring person. She showed me and the rest of my colleagues love. She accepted us as family members," said Ndothi.

Ndothi took a break from cleaning the house and joined the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans outside as they celebrate Madikizela's life in songs.

"I decided to come out here to celebrate the life of Mama. She played a huge role in the liberation struggle and in my life."

Ndothi's son is doing his second year in Chartered Accountants at the University of Johannesburg thanks to Madikizela.

The cheerful Ndothi said she will forever be grateful for the gift that Madikizela left her with.

"My son is happy. He is doing well at school, thanks to the mother of the nation. I will always remember what she has done for me and my son," she said.

Zimbili Ncaphayi who also worked for the Struggle stalwart said she will miss Madikizela's sense of humour.

"Mama used to joke and say: you are here to eat my food. Please go back to work.... she knew how to treat people. She took care of us," said Ncaphiyi.

Hundreds of people continue to pay tribute for the veteran. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi just walked in to meet with the family.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule is expected to brief the media on Tuesday evening.

The Star