Carletonville woman arrested in connection with cash-in-transit robbery

Johannesburg - A Carletonville woman has been arrested by police in connection with a cash-in-transit heist which took place in Fairlands, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Armed suspects used a Lexus to ram into a cash van, and they used explosives to gain access to the money.

This came after they disarmed three guards and shot the cash van driver in the upper right arm.

The suspects used a BMW 3 Series and an Audi A3 to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the woman was arrested at her Carletonville property in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Following an intelligence-driven operation, at 1.30 yesterday morning two vehicles used to commit the heist were found in a house in Carletonville, and a woman, who is the owner of the house, has been arrested for possession of suspected stolen vehicles and defeating the ends of justice.

“The two vehicles, a BMW, were reported hijacked in Brooklyn in March this year and an Audi reported stolen in Garsfontein, also in March this year,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo said the armed suspects had fled with firearms belonging to the security personnel.

IOL