RUSTENBURG - Seven people arrested for allegedly trafficking in illegal immigrants and subjecting them to forced labour appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where the case was postponed.
The four men and three women were arrested on November 12 in Johannesburg in a joint operation by the department of employment and labour’s inspection and enforcement services, who were working together with the South African Police Service and Hawks.
The arrests followed a tip-off that the Chinese and Taiwanese nationals were allegedly involved in the trafficking of illegal immigrants and subjecting them to forced labour.
The case against Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao, Dai Junying, Zhang Zhilian, Kevin Tsao and Chen Hui was postponed to November 28 for bail application.
The joint operation was conducted at the premises of Beautiful City (Pty) Ltd located at Village Deep in Johannesburg.