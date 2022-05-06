Case of mom accused of killing baby and blaming kidnappers set for pre-trial conference

Pretoria - The Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court has set the case against Miemie Mokoena, who is accused of allegedly killing her one-month-old baby, for a pre-trial conference on May 20, 2022. Mokoena allegedly called police to her home in Itsoseng Phase 2, near Hebron, on June 26, 2021, and registered a case of kidnapping.

Story continues below Advertisment

She allegedly told the police that two men, armed with a knife and a firearm, accosted her in her shack, and took her baby away. The two were allegedly looking for her lover. Preliminary police reports revealed that on June 27, 2021, a young girl, walking past a small river in Hebron, spotted a lifeless body of an infant floating in the water. “She then reported the matter to members of the community, who later alerted the police. Upon conducting an intensive investigation, police went to interrogate Mokoena, who confessed to committing the crime. She is being charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice,” said NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Mamothame said investigations in the case have been completed and the state is ready to proceed with the trial. The 28-year-old accused is out on R500 bail. IOL