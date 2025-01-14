Case remanded against 28 Ethiopians, found naked in Sandringham home

Twenty-eight Ethiopian nationals, who were discovered naked at a house in Sandringham earlier this month, have appeared in court on charges of being in the country illegally and contravening the Immigration Act. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Shimsu Ababa, Lopisa Timare, Yonas Isagye, Emanues Abara, Legesa Taman, Kasu Toyega, Wondu Aweke, Edulu Behwnu, Delebo Mangasha, Dambele Ose, Tamrad Jikadu, Gamse Tenshi, Dimse Shugute, Bertha Wabero, Duyos Tadies, Daniel Tasbay, Solomon Mumush, Taye Takie, Marin Shungute, Tamasigen Amara, Taerse Bafkere, Tamageb Dejane, Balele Keboma, Samuel Daloso, Miratu Grmias, Dagata Tamrad, Daniel Articho and one other accused appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court this week.

The men were arrested on January 9, after police responded to a tip-off about suspicious activity at a residence in Luster Road. According to police, the men were nabbed by officers from the Sandringham South African Police Service (SAPS), Gauteng Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and a private Security Company. SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi, said three Ethiopian men were arrested on charges of trafficking in persons, kidnapping, extortion and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Speaking on the court appearance, NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said when police arrived, they found 28 naked people who were allegedly being held hostage. "Several individuals required hospital treatment. Some accused managed to escape through a window and burglar bars when the police intervened, with a few apprehended nearby," Mjonondwane said. "The Gauteng Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime unit has taken over the investigation, assessing the undocumented individuals as potential trafficking victims."

She said the accused, due to the court's schedule, appeared in three separate courtrooms in front of different magistrates. "Their cases have been postponed to January 14 and February 15 for the accused to undergo medical assessments for the underage accused. Some cases have been remanded to January 17 and 27 for trial as some of the accused abandoned their bail applications," the NPA said. [email protected]