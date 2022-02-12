Cash guard wounded in Carletonville CIT robbery

Durban - A security guard was wounded in a cash-in-transit robbery on the R501, just outside Westonaria on Friday morning. ER24 communications officer, Russel Meiring, said parts of the security vehicle had been scattered all across the scene in an apparent explosion.

He said medics assessed several people on the scene and found that no one had sustained any injuries. "A short time later, medics were called to Cactus Street in Carletonville for a shooting believed to be related to the heist. On scene, medics found that a law enforcement officer had sustained a gunshot wound to his foot. The man was treated and transported to a private hospital for further care," he said. Last week, a group of men attempted to rob a cash-carrying van in Dunoon in Cape Town.