Cash reward for those who help find suspects who broke into Zondo Commission offices

Pretoria - Gauteng police are offering a cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of people who broke into the Parktown offices of the Zondo Commission.

The suspects made off with a computer and two monitors during the break-in which occurred on Sunday, Gauteng police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement.

“At least three suspects were involved in the robbery. Police have subsequently been able to extract from security camera footage, clear images of two of the three suspects,” said Peters.

“The positive identification of these suspects is key to the investigation in reference, hence the cash reward that is on offer to any individual who can give information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects.”

She said the suspects were armed when they broke into the premises.

One of the suspects believed to have broken into the Zondo Commission offices.

“Therefore, anyone who is able to identify and subsequently spot the suspects, is urged not to confront the suspects as they could be armed and dangerous, but to rather contact the investigating officer,” Peters added.

Public hearings at the high-stake inquiry have continued this week despite the burglary, which Zondo spoke out against on Monday.

“We just want to say that if anybody is trying to intimidate the commission into not doing its job properly, they must know the commission will not be intimidated,” he said.

