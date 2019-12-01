Vereeniging - The cash-strapped African National Congress-led Emfuleni Local Municipality owes service providers R1 960 899 877, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.
This was revealed by Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile in a written reply to questions tabled in the Gauteng provincial legislature, DA Gauteng MPL Kingsol Chabalala said in a statement.
According to MEC Maile, the service providers owed by Emfuleni included Eskom, Rand Water, vehicle leasing services, legal services, security companies, car dealerships, and fuel service stations.
Furthermore, Sedibeng District Municipality owed service providers R200 866 119 and Lesedi Local Municipality owed R3 658 020.
The reasons given by the MEC on why these municipalities were failing to pay debt owed to service providers were that both Emfuleni and Sedibeng were facing cash flow constraints.