Johannesburg - The murder trial against Sandile Mantsoe who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena was postponed on Friday to allow the court to hear testimony from the people who retrieved the CCTV footage from Sandton Sky apartments.

Judge AJ Johnson told the prosecutor during proceedings at the South Gauteng High Court that he needed the people who handled the footage to be present in court and to testify.

Prior to that, the state had intended to show the court video footage of the events that occurred before Mokoena was allegedly killed.

In a statement on Thursday Mantsoe claimed Mokoena committed suicide and had multiple sexual partners which lead to their break up.

Court adjourned until Tuesday 24 April.

African News Agency/ANA