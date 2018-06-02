JOHANNESBURG - The SA Police Service (SAPS) management led by Minister Bheki Cele will on Monday, visit the family of a motorist shot dead by robbers during a cash-in-transit heist along the R21 highway near Olifantsfontein.

The brazen robbery happened on Friday evening.

The group of armed men traveling in six cars forced the Fidelity Security cash van off the road before bombing it. They then made off with an udisclosed amount of cash, and randomly shooting at vehicles nearby. The motorist, from Clay Ville, was shot and killed.

Earlier, Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole briefed journalists on the SAPS plan to combat violent crimes. Cele said office-bound officers will soon be sent to the streets to help fight the crime scourge engulfing South Africa.

Violent crimes were on the increase increase, including a surge in cash-in-transit heists where armed gangs mercilessly attack cash vans often leaving victims in their wake.

Cele said the cash heists, vehicle hijacking, murders and related crimes, house robberies, gang violence and taxi violence will be prioritised.

He said dedicated detectives will also tackle unresolved cases.

African News Agency/ANA