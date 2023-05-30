Celebrated commentator Eusebius McKaiser has died

Johannesburg - Celebrated political analyst, broadcaster, author and social commentator Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure at his Sandton home. The sudden death of McKaiser's death has sent shock waves in the media fraternity.

He was 44. His death was confirmed to TimesLive by his manager Jackie Strydom. Strydom told TimesLive: “It all happened so quickly. His partner Nduduzo Nyanda is at the mortuary with his family,”.

Strydom expressed disbelief and said she was distraught at the news. In November 2021, on a publicly shared Facebook post, McKaiser himself had shared how great Strydom was by his side. “A brilliant PA & agent makes a crucial difference to your life, career and business.

“Jackie Gerhardi Strydom and I have worked together for more than 5 years. She knows me verywell & simply gets me. It's a partnership really. “Our clients wish she was working for them. Thanks for the lunch catch-up session Jacks,” he shared at the time. Just hours before midday, McKaiser had been in good spirits sharing on social media that he was wowed by South African amputee dancer Musa Motha, who appeared on the hit UK show Britain’s Got Talent, dancing with his crutches.

“STOP what you're doing. Right now. You need to watch this. Wow. I ... am speechless & ran out of tears. “Also retweet so Musa Motha becomes a household name in SA and not just a star on a UK show. “This is the inspiration you needed for this week,” he said.

Below is a video of Motha’s performance. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qonkpkK018 McKaiser was a robust and celebrated commentator, appearing on TV broadcasters such as eNCA and SABC News providing political commentary.

He was also a champion debater, and former broadcaster, driving 702’s 9am to 12pm talk radio slot for several years. McKaiser was a thorn to authority, he was a force who questioned aggressively, firmly and incisively, speaking truth to power. He was extremely well read and was an intellect of note.

This is how people are reacting to the news of McKaiser's death so far. Oh my god 😔



Rest in peace, Eusebius. — Rob AF. (@RobForbesDJ) May 30, 2023 Rest in perfect peace Eusebius Mckaiser! 💔#RIPEusebiusMcKaiser pic.twitter.com/5aXPANz52O — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 30, 2023