File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Around 700 volunteers from the Nedbank Group will join forces with The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Habitat for Humanity from July 15 to July 19 to build 10 new homes for underprivileged families across South Africa. The project "celebrates the 10th anniversary of Nelson Mandela Day and honours Madiba's legacy of generosity and giving as well as his stated desire that South Africans come together to break the cycle of poverty in the country".

The homes will cost around R100 000 each and will be given to beneficiary families in Palmridge in Gauteng, Umbubulu in KwaZulu-Natal, and Wallacedene in Cape Town.

"There are few more meaningful and rewarding contributions that anyone can make to uplifting society than enabling a family to move from an informal shelter into a well-built house that they are proud to call home," says Managing Executive for Nedbank Home Loans, Greg Salter.

"Nedbank is incredibly proud of its employees who are so willing and eager to be the hands and hearts that makes our purpose to do good come alive in the lives of these home recipients."

Salter says the bank's involvement in the project shows its commitment to delivering on its purpose to use its financial expertise to do good.

He explains that these projects can also help break the cycle of poverty and unemployment by giving community members the opportunity to participate and learn construction skills that can enhance their employability.

He encourages members of the public to get involved in the many builds and other projects being undertaken by Habitat for Humanity.

"We urge members of the public across South Africa to go to http://habitat.org.za/ and find out how and where they can also get involved in building a better South Africa, brick, by brick."