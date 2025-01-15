Celebrity basher Musa Khawula remanded behind bars, nabbed for defamatory socials media posts

Social media personality Musa Khawula, 33, has appeared before the Randburg District Court in Johannesburg, facing charges of crimen injuria, contravention of Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act 19 of 2020 and hate speech. Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Phindi Mjonondwane said Khawula is alleged to have posted derogatory statements between 10 and 12 October 2024 on his social media platform, which has a “substantial” following.

According to the NPA, the the purported intention of the social media posts was to impair, injure or damage the dignity of businessman Zee Nxumalo, 44. “In court, the State opposed bail due to the accused's pending 2022 murder case in Western Cape and an outstanding warrant of arrest for reckless and negligent driving,” said Mjonondwane. “Furthermore, Sergeant Mabunda’s investigation further revealed that the accused's profile and physical address still need to be verified to enable the compilation of a comprehensive statement for bail application purposes.

“Subsequently, Khawula was remanded in custody, without bail until January 21 2025, when a formal bail application will be heard,” she said. Khawula was reportedly arrested at a tavern in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday last week, after police were tipped off about his whereabouts. After making a court appearance in KwaZulu-Natal, Khawula was transferred to Gauteng, where he appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. Last year, IOL reported that despite reports of his death, the celebrity blogger was still alive. In August, Khawula had appeared before the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.