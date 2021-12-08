Cellphones stolen during robbery at Mall of the South recovered in Joburg’s Smal Street

Pretoria – Police in Gauteng have arrested four suspects who were found in possession of numerous mobile phones that were allegedly taken during a robbery at Mall Of The South last month. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police officers from the Highway Patrol Unit were on routine patrol when they received information about the cellphones that were stolen at Mall Of The South.

“Police reacted promptly and proceeded to a shop at Small Street in Johannesburg CBD. Upon searching the shop, police found multiple cellphones inside the box,” said Masondo. “Four suspects, aged between 24 and 26, who were at the shop, were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen goods.” Four people have been arrested in Johannesburg central for possession of mobile phones that were stolen during a robbery at Mall of the South in Gauteng. Photo: SAPS Masondo said the four are expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in due course.

The SAPS has warned community members against buying stolen goods. “The police warn the community not to buy stolen goods as it is a criminal offence and punishable by law,” said Masondo. Four people have been arrested in Johannesburg central for possession of mobile phones that were stolen during a robbery at Mall of the South in Gauteng. Photo: SAPS Last month, the Hawks in Gauteng arrested a 43-year-old woman and charged her for illegal possession and dealing in gold.

“A multi-disciplinary approach driven operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation in Germiston together with the SAPS provincial narcotics team yielded a successful apprehension of an alleged gold smuggler, Mendo Millicent Zulu in Khutsong, West of Johannesburg,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. “Police followed on intelligence regarding suspicious illicit drugs and gold, allegedly transported from Mozambique to South Africa, in Gauteng. The investigation team kept surveillance at the positively identified address for distribution of the alleged cargo.” At the time, Mulamu said a search and seizure warrant was executed, and police found illegal gold nuggets weighing about 200g.