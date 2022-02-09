Chante Jantjies distances herself from Mara Phones as they go under the hammer

Pretoria – SABC News anchor Chanté Jantjies has denied claims that she received money from Mara Phones or the founder of the Dubai-headquartered Mara Corporation. Her statement comes after social media users on Twitter insinuated that she used the company’s money to support her luxurious lifestyle, following the closure of Mara manufacturing plant in Durban’s Dube TradePort, which was the only local producer of smartphones.

On Tuesday, the factory, along with its contents, was being auctioned by Park Village Auctions on a mandate from the IDC and Standard Bank. In a statement posted on her Twitter account, Jantjies said she invested in a small franchise owned by Mara Phones two years ago. The former Miss South Africa Teen opened the Experience Store inside Soweto’s Maponya Mall in November 2020.

“As a small franchise owner, our client is not connected to nor involved in the day-to-day operations of Mara Phones, nor does our client own or have a share in the company. “We request all media houses and informal blogs to discontinue the unlawful and unauthorised use of our clients' images and name in allegations that have no legal and juristic ties with her,” the statement read. Last year, Mara Phones, was recognised by the government as its preferred device brand to be used in government for the next five years.