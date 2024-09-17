Charlotte Maxeke Hospital’s water woes continue

The Gauteng Department of Health has announced that there are water challenges affecting the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH). This is caused by changes in the water systems instituted by Johannesburg Water utility, said the department.

The hospital first experienced poor water pressure on Monday morning. “Following an investigation by technicians, it was discovered that Johannesburg Water had cut the water supply to the facility’s bulk water tanks on Friday, September 13, 2024. “As a result, hospital management has implemented measures to prioritise emergency cases and divert all elective surgeries to nearby facilities until the water challenges are resolved by Johannesburg Water,” said the department in a statement.

To maintain patient care, the department added that it has acquired a supply of water from Johannesburg Water, as well as bottles of water provided overnight. Engagements with Johannesburg Water are being used to hasten a solution. “The department regrets any inconvenience caused by the water challenges experienced at CMJAH. While contingency measures are in place, health facilities still rely on a consistent water supply from the relevant authorities to provide essential health services.” The department said it aims to continue to provide quality healthcare to all patients.