Johannesburg - Mining magnate Daphne Mashile-Nkosi has condemned the behaviour of protesting workers at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Joburg.





Speaking to The Star at the launch of a multi-million-rand facility to aid people suffering from haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Friday, Mashile-Nkosi said it was irresponsible of workers to neglect sick patients.





“I condemn it (the protest) in the strongest terms. People have a right to health care. People are sick and have a right that is entrenched in our constitution. Let us be responsible citizens of this country. I am class of [19]76, not in my name. In a country poor like ours, we destroy infrastructure and we expect budget next year when that budget will go back and replace that infrastructure. We have infrastructure that is paid by taxpayers. We can’t continue like this,” said Mashile-Nkosi.

A portrait of Mashile-Nkosi’s daughter Zakithi Zaza Nkosi, who died from HLH on November 26, 2016, is seen at the launch of the new unit. Picture: Sthembiso Sithole

The lives of patients at the hospital were put in extreme danger when protesting workers damaged equipment, trashed a theatre, shut down the pharmacy and went as far as assaulting a doctor.













On Thursday, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi called protesting workers “hooligans who put the lives of patients at risk”.





“This was a sheer act of hooliganism. I really believe that some people must be arrested. No matter how justifiable your grievance, you don’t do that to sick people,” said Motsoaledi.







The Stanley and Daphne Nkosi Foundation decided to launch the R51 million project at Baragwanath Hospital in honour of the late Zakithi Nkosi. Picture: Sthembiso Sithole

Mashile-Nkosi’s daughter Zakithi Zaza Nkosi died from HLH on November 26, 2016. The Stanley and Daphne Nkosi Foundation decided to launch the R51 million project at Baragwanath Hospital in honour of the late Nkosi.





The launch was attended by Minister of Social Development Susan Shabangu, Minister in the Presidency for the National Planning Commission for Policy and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and other government dignitaries.





