Chinese Consul-General Pan Qingjiang donates vehicle to boost SAPS fleet in Joburg

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has received a New Year boost in its crime-fighting fighting efforts with a brand-new sport utility vehicle added to its fleet in Johannesburg. The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro crossover SUV was donated and handed over to SAPS Cleveland police station by Consul General Pan Qingjiang, head of the Chinese Consulate General situated in Joburg.

The handover ceremony held in Joburg was attended and officiated by Joburg sub-district commander, Brigadier Hennie Jones who represented SAPS Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni; and senior officials including station commander of SAPS Cleveland, Colonel Moses Lekalakala; chairperson of the Gauteng Community Policing Forum (CPF) board, Thokozani Jacob Masilela; Deputy Consul-General of China in Johannesburg, Zhou Yujiang, and Director of SA-Chinese Community and Police Cooperation Center, Li Xinzhu. In his keynote remarks, Consul-General Pan said the vehicle which joins SAPS’ marked fleet on the streets of Joburg is a gesture of gratitude and cooperation to the police in South Africa. “On the happy occasion of the New Year of 2025, we are so delighted that the vehicle donated by the Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg will be in place for operation for the Cleveland police station,” he said.

“This donation from us is a gesture showing our respect and gratitude to the SAPS of all levels for your consistent efforts and great contributions in safeguarding the safety and security of Chinese citizens and institutions and local Chinese community.” Pan said more importantly, the vehicle donation is evidence of the Chinese Consulate General’s continuous and strong support to the work of the SAPS which carries great significance and value in the well-being of the nation. “To fight against crimes of all forms and maintain social order and security is not only very much relevant to the safety of life and property of average individual but also to the creation of an enabling and conducive environment for economic and social development of the whole country, including the trade and economic links with foreign partners,” he said.

“It is our shared belief that to accomplish the mission of security, the responsibility lies on both police, who plays a key role on the governmental part, and the entire society, whose efforts constitute an essential component.” The veteran diplomat said the SA-Chinese Community and Police Cooperation Center has maintained a proactive and effective collaboration with the police in South Africa. “On the annual gathering the other day the two sides, with a full and in-depth reflection on what has been done and achieved in the past year, expressed commitment with stronger determination and solidarity for joint endeavor in the new year.

“Here, I wish to reaffirm on behalf the Chinese Embassy and Chinese Consulate that we are ready to continue to work together with SA Police of all levels and provide assistance within our capacity in the area security building so as to make fresh and bigger contributions to China-South Africa relationship which has been elevated to an all-round strategic and cooperative partnership in the new era and is embracing a more promising and brighter future.” In his remarks, Brigadier Jones said the donation will impact service delivery to the residents of Joburg. “On behalf of the provincial commissioner (Mthombeni) in absentia, Consul-General Pan, I also speak on behalf of Cleveland in saying your donation to this station, I believe is going to make impact in terms of service delivery,” he said.

“The resource that you bring is one of those resources that we really need, and is going to contribute to the reduction of crime in the Cleveland policing precinct. For that, we are really grateful. We are reminded that our mission says we must prevent crime, we must combat and investigate crime. “Without resources, we find it difficult to do our daily tasks. The donation is not just a donation, but it is really an investment to the South African Police Service. The station and the station commander must take care of the resource, it is not coming easy. Thank you very much, we are honoured by your support,” said Jones. Colonel Lekalakala said his team members have selflessly served the community and he was happy that his station had been selected for the support towards resources.

“Consul-General Pan, let me start by saying, I am overwhelmed and I do not know what to say. I am so happy to be part of this Cleveland team. I know we are a skeleton team but when we work, we work together. We make a big impact, hence whatever we have done, it has touched the office of the Consul-General for them to say them must extend a hand on what we are having a shortage of,” he said. “They have added to our resources by giving us this mobile, fancy car with automated everything. Thank you for the donation Mr Consul-General. Thank you as well to Mr TJ (Masilela) of the CPF for your support. We often rely on you for what we need in the community to be up and running. Thank you for being there for the community of Gauteng.” On behalf of the CPFs in Gauteng, Masilela said the community of Chinese people and diplomatic missions have been consistently in support of the work of the SAPS and community policing forums.

“I keep on saying this, Consul-General, without fear or favour and without any restriction or contradiction … the Chinese communities in South Africa and the Chinese communities in Gauteng, they are the only people that donate to the CPF and the police,” he said. “If anyone says I am not telling the truth, prove it. When I say that I have experienced it in the last 18 years that I have worked with the Chinese community and other communities. I am not saying other communities are not contributing, but they did not contribute as much as the Chinese. That is a fact and we owe them that. “Sometimes it worries me that there is only about 350,000 Chinese people in South Africa and we have almost a million of other nations here. It is a worry when we only get this kind of support. Anyone who donates to the fight against crime, that is important. I have not seen other nationalities donating as much to the police. Thank you very much to the People’s Republic of China,” said Masilela.