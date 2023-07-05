Cholera death toll rises to 47

The Department of Health says the cholera death toll has risen to 47, with just one positive cholera case being recorded out of 28 new suspected cases in the past 10 days.
Departmental national spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the decline in cholera cases, does not mean cholera transmission was over.
He said 1,073 suspected cholera cases were recorded in five provinces, of which 198 cases were laboratory confirmed between February 1 and July 4 this year.
Gauteng was leading with 176 cases mostly reported in Hammanskraal in the city of Tshwane, Free State 11, North West six cases, Limpopo four cases and Mpumalanga recorded one case.
Four new suspected deaths were reported in the Free State as of June 25.
The department of health, called on those running initiation schools to work with health workers to ensure compliance of health and safety regulations.
IOL