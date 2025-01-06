Chopper joins search for man missing during flash flood in Gauteng

The request for assistance came on Sunday, January 5, after 7am by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA).

The NSRI Gauteng station commander, Gerhard Potgieter said the missing man is believed to be 26 years old and from Chartwell.

He said the man is believed to have gone missing at 11.30pm on New Year’s Day while crossing over the pipeline on the Jukskei River in the vicinity near Fourways.

“An ongoing extensive search by the SAPS, SAPS Water Policing, and Diving Services, SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, Johannesburg Fire and Rescue Services aquatic rescue unit, and SARZA, launched on the morning of January 2, has found no trace of the man who was reportedly swept off a pipeline he may have been using to cross over the Jukskei River during a flash flood,” Potgieter said.