Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital fire did not reach the building, says Department of Health

Johannesburg - The Department of Health has confirmed that a fire that broke out at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Wednesday did not reach the building as it was speedily doused by the fire brigade.
The fire broke out in an open space near the Covid-19 tents at the hospital and, due to strong winds, the fire spread quickly into an area where old linen was placed and damaged some of the linen.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and is being investigated.
The fire was put out by the City of Joburg fire services from Dobsonville and Jabulani.
The fire services crew arrived on time to stop the fire from spreading from the linen area to the rest of the hospital building.
There were no casualties as a result of the fire.
IOL