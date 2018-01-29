Chris Maroleng has been appointed the South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) new chief operations officer, it was officially confirmed on Tuesday.





Maroleng's appointment is effective from February 1, 2018, the public broadcaster confirmed.





The announcement comes weeks after the SOS Coalition and Media Monitoring Africa confirmed he was set to take over the position from ousted COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.





At the time, Coalition and Media Monitoring Africa said Maroleng's appointment was ratified but was subject to final security vetting processes.





Motsoeneng was dismissed from the public broadcaster last year following a disciplinary hearing brought against him for bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage.





His charges related to an unauthorised media briefing he staged, at which he criticised the interim board and praised himself on the good work he said he did while at the public broadcaster.

The former COO had been found guilty on all charges at the public broadcaster's disciplinary hearing.

