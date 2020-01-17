Incredible Happenings Ministries church, Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng. Picture: Aldrine Nyamhuno/Africn News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria – The leader and self-proclaimed prophet of the Incredible Happenings Church, Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, on Friday said fellow church leaders had launched sustained bids to tarnish his “good name”. “There are numerous fake Facebook posts and comments created out there by fellow men of the cloth who are supposed to be ministers of the gospel of peace, the gospel of God and the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, to bring change and unity in the communities, in the body of Christ, in the religious sectors because that’s what the gospel is all about,” said Mboro.

“I am a man of peace, but I have not known peace the past few months as I have had men of the cloth going on a campaign to destroy my good name. They have published defamatory articles via online websites which they created, or through legitimate news publications which they pay.”

He said the fellow church leaders, without mentioning names, had declared an “unholy war” against him because he knew their darkest secrets.

“It is because of their guilt, from the things they do in the cover of darkness, abominable acts that are against the laws of our country, against Christianity which I am aware of. Their biggest fear is that I will expose them because they know I don’t, and I will not allow such despicable things to stay hidden. I am a law abiding citizen of this Republic,” said the Johannesburg-based preacher.