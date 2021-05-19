CIT robbers make off with undisclosed amount of money at Westgate Mall

Johannesburg - Police have launched a manhunt for people who robbed a cash van and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the robbery happened in Roodepoort on Monday just before 5pm.

Muridili said the security guard had collected cash from one of the stores and was at entrance 5 when he was robbed.

He was about to open the back door of the armoured vehicle when the robber approached, pointed a firearm at him and demanded his service pistol.

“The suspect also grabbed the two money bags from the guard. The suspect was joined by two more men before they fled the scene in a white Nissan Almera. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App,” Muridili said.

Two weeks ago, a Carletonville woman was arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Fairlands, Johannesburg a few days earlier.

After disarming the three guards and shooting the driver in the right arm, the robbers used a Lexus to ram into a cash van, and explosives to gain access to the money.

The robbers fled in a BMW 3 Series and an Audi A3.

The BMW was reported to have been stolen during a hijacking in Brooklyn while the Audi was stolen in Garsfontein, both in March.

IOL