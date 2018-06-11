JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of security guards on Tuesday marched to the offices of Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) dfor Security and Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane in Johannesburg to hand over a memorandum of demands.

The protest comes after the recent number of cash-in-transit heists.

One of the workers June -- who did not want to reveal his last name -- said they were not asking for too much and that they just wanted better working conditions; to be protected by the police; and also want their wages to be raised because their lives were in danger.

“I have a wife and kids to look after, we want to work without fear and we want the police to accompany us everywhere we go,” he said.

“We also want R20,000 as a basic minimum wage”.

Representative from the MEC’s office received the memorandum and said within 14 days there should be a meeting between all relevant stakeholders.

The workers said if their demands were not met, they would be left with no choice but to embark on a strike.

The latest statistics by South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) reveal an increase in cash-in-transit heists over the last five months.

African News Agency (ANA)