Zinzile Nxesi from the City of Ekurhuleni speaks to the victim of fire at Max informal settlement Mlungisi Ndabandaba. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The City of Ekurhuleni is assisting residents of the Max informal settlement in Pomona to rebuild their shacks after more than 400 shacks were engulfed in flames last month. The affected residents are currently housed at a temporary shelter in Kempton Park and are being provided with humanitarian assistance.

The rebuilding of damaged shacks started on Saturday.

The shacks are being built in a blocked formation to allow for easy access of emergency vehicles and provision of basic services such as sanitation and water.

Survivors of the disaster, who included Mlungisi Ndabandaba, thanked the City for its intervention.