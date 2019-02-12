Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The City of Ekurhuleni's Disaster and Emergency Management Services department (DEMS) has alerted residents, industries and businesses to brace for possible flooding. The warning comes in the wake of weather forecasts showing a 80-100 percent chance of showers and thundershowers in the municipality and the entire Gauteng province from Tuesday through to the weekend.

"Heavy rain may also result in rivers, low lying bridges, open trenches, furrows, culverts and even canals to flood causing damage to adjacent and down streams areas that may not receive any rainfall," the department said.

"Parents with children walking to school are also alerted to be cautious in contemplating their safety when crossing flooded water streams."

It cautioned pedestrians and drivers to avoid crossing under subway bridges, low lying bridges as well as swollen streams with water above the ankle level.

"If you can`t see the road surface because of the flood water, turn around and use alternative roads," said the department, urging residents to listen to the radio or watch television for further alerts.

