City of Joburg says South Jozi Homes is scamming people desperate for housing

Joburg - A property company claiming to have links to City of Joburg has allegedly been scamming desperate people who are looking for a place to stay. MMC for Housing in the City Mlungisi Mabaso said he had been inundated with calls from some victims that have been scammed by the perpetrators behind the company South Jozi Homes.

According to the City, the website www.jozihomes.com has been calling on interested parties to pay a deposit upon receiving a rental unit (rent to buy) in downtown Joburg. The City claims it has no links with South Jozi Homes and that the units don’t exist. “The Department of Housing in the City of Johannesburg has noted with concern a website for housing units that are for rental purposes, under the impression that it has a link to the City.

“The Housing Department would like to categorically state that it has no link to this business, nor has it endorsed these types of rental units, which it has since established, do not exist.” IOL went to the website address but it does not exist. The City has since urged residents to be cautious when enquiring for rental units and urged them to go to their offices at 222 Smit Street, Braamfontein, as well as all seven Regional Housing offices whose addresses are available online.