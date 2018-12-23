Mzwandile Myaka jumps into the Zoo Lake swimming Pool. The City of Joburg MMC for Community Development said that swimming pools would be closed on public holidays. File picture:Paballo Thekiso

PORT ELIZABETH - City of Joburg MMC for Community Development said at the weekend that swimming pools would be closed on Christmas Day, December 25, and on the Day of Goodwill, December 26, as well as on New Year's Day, January 1, 2019. "The city’s pools have received many visitors since the start of the swimming season, we are happy to see our residents enjoying these public facilities," MMC, Nonhlanhla Sifumba said in a statement.

Pools would also be open for half-days, from 10am to 2pm on 24 December, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve, 31 December, to allow staff to spend time with their families, Sifumba said.

The MMC said urged residents using the facilities to adhere to the by-laws to ensure their safety.

"The safety of our bathers and residents in general remains of paramount importance to us as a City, therefore we are pleading with parents and caregivers to ensure that their little ones are safe at all times while enjoying the use of the pools, Sifumba said.

African News Agency (ANA)