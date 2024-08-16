City of Tshwane fixes 600 street lights as part of urban management plan

The City of Tshwane has successfully repaired 600 street lights in Centurion and Olievenhoutbosch. This initiative is part of the Executive Mayor's Urban Management Plan, aimed at improving core service delivery in various communities.

Alderman Dana Wannenburg, MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, led the initiative, which included significant maintenance work across the area. "Earlier this week, we delivered on our promise to return to Olievenhoutbosch to finish the work we started two weeks ago under the Executive Mayor's Urban Management Plan," said Wannenburg. Repairs started in Ward 57 on Cantonments Road in Lyttelton. This work included fixing potholes, repairing street lights, pruning trees, cutting grass, and clearing storm water drains.

The drain-clearing was supported by Santam, showing the successful partnership between the City and its corporate partners. Workers from the City of Tshwane fixing potholes. Picture : Supplied / City of Tshwane "This is proof of a successful partnership between the City and the private sector that works for the benefit of the community," Wannenburg added. Operations then moved to Olievenhoutbosch, focusing on Wards 77 and 106.

“Together with the ward councillors, we inspected the pothole repairs and street cleaning being carried out,” Wannenburg said. He also praised Ward 106 for successfully preventing cable theft over the past year, which had previously caused frequent power outages. “I would like to highlight the success of the community of Ward 106 in coming together to protect their local infrastructure, resulting in no cable theft for the past year. This was in the face of constant cable theft that left the local community without power for days at a time.

Street lights on Waterburg Road in Olievenhoutbosch, non-functional for over eight months due to cable theft, were also repaired. The City is optimistic that new overhead power lines will keep these lights operational. The extensive work done from July 29 to August 11 highlights the City's commitment to addressing core service delivery issues. Wannenburg also confirmed that “More street light repairs will be rolled out to various regions of the city,”