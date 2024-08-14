City of Tshwane makes major headway in addressing Hammanskraal water crisis

\ The City of Tshwane has made important progress in solving Hammanskraal's water problems.

Upgrades are being made to the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant, and temporary water supplies are being provided through the Magalies Water Package Plant. Counsellor Themba Fosi, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations and Coordination, has revealed that the City of Tshwane is making substantial progress in improving the water supply to Hammanskraal. The upgrade of the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant, a central project aimed at enhancing potable water provision, has officially commenced, marking a significant step forward.

Councillor Fosi noted that substantial progress has already been achieved, including the near-completion of the Clear Vu fence installations and advancements in mechanical and electrical repairs. “The installation of the Clear Vu fence at both the north and east works is nearly finished, with 93% and 100% installed, respectively. “We anticipate advancing the construction of two primary sedimentation tanks, the refurbishment of the east flow balancing tank and pump station, and the upgrading of the anaerobic digesters at Rooiwal West Works,“ he said.

These efforts are being undertaken in partnership with the Department of Water and Sanitation, National Treasury, and the Development Bank of Southern Africa. In addition to the upgrades at Rooiwal, the City has introduced interim measures to provide immediate relief to the community. This interim solution will deliver potable tap water to Hammanskraal residents, with water supply expected to commence in September.

As part of this initiative, the City has audited 37,620 households and plans to replace 23,616 water meters between September and November 2024. “The City has also taken a decision to write-off historic debt associated with the audited meters, giving residents an opportunity to start afresh with new potable tap water available in their homes,” said Fosi. To engage with the community and discuss these developments, the City will host an imbizo on August 17.