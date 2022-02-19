NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
City officials stand behind their campaign to recoup funds owed to the municipality. Picture: Facebook
City officials stand behind their campaign to recoup funds owed to the municipality. Picture: Facebook

City of Tshwane: #TshwaneYaTima campaign is not a publicity stunt. We mean business

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Durban - The City of Tshwane is sticking to its guns. The Municipality caused a stir on social media this week by naming and shaming entities with outstanding utility debt on social media.

In a post on Friday, the City of Tshwane said their revenue collection, #TshwaneYaTima is not a publicity stunt.

"We mean business and intend to go after all our debtors," said Tshwane Mayor, Randall Williams.

In a series of tweets, the municipality has revealed which entities are in arrears.

MORE ON THIS

Earlier this week, Pretoria News reported that the Prasa headquarters in Hatfield had its water and electricity disconnected for being more than R28.5 million in arrears on its municipal bills. Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams was escorted by members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department when he led plumbers and electricians to the offices to disconnect the meters.

The municipality has hit back at allegations that their campaign to recoup some R17 billion in outstanding fees, is political grandstanding.

"The disconnection drive that the City of Tshwane has embarked upon in its quest to recoup R17bn it’s owed by its customers has nothing to do with politics. It’s about debt collection for services consumed. Finish en klaar," said City spokesperson, Selby Bokaba.

On Friday, Eskom denied owing the municipality money. The power giant dismissed a tweet, claiming it owed the City R1billion, as fake news.

IOL

City of TshwaneService Delivery

Share this article: