City of Tshwane: #TshwaneYaTima campaign is not a publicity stunt. We mean business

Durban - The City of Tshwane is sticking to its guns. The Municipality caused a stir on social media this week by naming and shaming entities with outstanding utility debt on social media. In a post on Friday, the City of Tshwane said their revenue collection, #TshwaneYaTima is not a publicity stunt.

"We mean business and intend to go after all our debtors," said Tshwane Mayor, Randall Williams. Our revenue-collection campaign is no publicity stunt, we mean business and intend to go after all our debtors. #TshwaneYaTima @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/3v1L8kT3uB — Mayor Randall Williams (@tshwane_mayor) February 18, 2022 In a series of tweets, the municipality has revealed which entities are in arrears.

Paul Kruger Street building owned by Manaka Properties owes us about R2.2m re ba timetse le bona #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/D0MXy7TR91 — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 18, 2022 Earlier this week, Pretoria News reported that the Prasa headquarters in Hatfield had its water and electricity disconnected for being more than R28.5 million in arrears on its municipal bills. Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams was escorted by members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department when he led plumbers and electricians to the offices to disconnect the meters. We are pleased to announce that #Prasa has paid us. Services will be reconnected to the building 🙏. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection pic.twitter.com/H0keGCOiOg — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 17, 2022

The municipality has hit back at allegations that their campaign to recoup some R17 billion in outstanding fees, is political grandstanding. "The disconnection drive that the City of Tshwane has embarked upon in its quest to recoup R17bn it’s owed by its customers has nothing to do with politics. It’s about debt collection for services consumed. Finish en klaar," said City spokesperson, Selby Bokaba. On Friday, Eskom denied owing the municipality money. The power giant dismissed a tweet, claiming it owed the City R1billion, as fake news.