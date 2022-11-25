Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
City of Tshwane warns residents its internet and e-service portals will be interrupted this weekend, here’s why

A univesity graduate who works as an academic researcher and tutor, over the internet, for foreign students taking under-graduate courses in the U.S. and Europe works on his computer at his residence in the capital, Nairobi. File Photo: TONY KARUMBA / AFP)

Published 14m ago

Johannesburg – The City of Tshwane has warned its customers of an internet service interruption over the weekend due to an upgrade at the Centurion data centre.

The upgrade is scheduled to start at 2pm on Saturday and run until 10am on Sunday.

The City of Tshwane said in a statement that it had been informed by its internet service provider, SITA, that it requireD electricity downtime to upgrade its Centurion data centre.

“In order to safeguard the city’s network and server equipment hosted at SITA, Tshwane will shut down all its ICT equipment from 1pm on Saturday and will switch back on after 2pm on Sunday once the City receives confirmation from SITA that it is safe to do so.”

Consumers are advised that they will not be able to purchase any electricity from third-party vendors during the downtime period.

Vending of electricity through internet banking apps, ATMs, retail shops ,garages, spaza shops and cellphones will not be working.

The City has made alternative arrangements for customers to be able to purchase electricity during the downtime.

Customers can visit the following customer care walk-in centres to purchase electricity:

Middestad

Mamelodi Mini Munitoria

Atteridgeville

Soshanguve Block F

Akasia

Sinoville

Centurion

Olievenhoutbosch

Bronkhorstspruit

Hammanskraal

“The centres will operate from 8am to 2pm on Saturday and from 8am to 12pm on Sunday. While walk-in centres will be operating, customers are advised to ensure that they have adequate electricity to take them through the weekend.” said the City of Tshwane.

Other services that will be affected by the downtime are:

Internet access

External email delivery

City of Tshwane public hosted websites

Virtual Private Network (VPN) access

All other City of Tshwane solutions that are internet-dependent.

“The City of Tshwane apologises for any inconvenience that may arise as a result of this essential maintenance to be carried out by SITA,” it said the City of Tshwane.

IOL

