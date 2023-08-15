City of Tshwane warns residents of an 8-hour water supply interruption

The City of Tshwane has warned residents about 8 hours of planned maintenance work on Friday, August 25, at the utility’s Mapleton booster station, which will interrupt the water supply. The maintenance work will be in effect between 9am and 5pm, affecting the Vlakfontein and Bronberg Rand Water reservoirs, which supply the City of Tshwane areas. Technicians from the City of Ekurhuleni will be doing switchgear upkeep at the booster station.

The areas that will be impacted by the planned maintenance are as follows: Corobrick Plant: Grootfontein 394-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, Rietfontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 11, Rietvallei 377-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR, The Hills (all extensions), and Tiegerpoort 371-JR Carina Street Reservoir: Alphenpark, Erasmusrand, Garsfontein 374-JR, Groenkloof 358-JR, Monumentpark (all extensions), Sterrewag,

Waterkloof (all extensions), Waterkloof Heights (all extensions), Waterkloof Park, and Waterkloof Ridge (all extensions) Garsfontein Reservoir feeds the following reservoirs: Eersterust Reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemand Park, Mamelodi, Silvertondale, and Waltloo

Elardus Park Reservoir: Constantia Park, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garskloof 595-JR, Moreleta Park (all extensions), Rietvallei 377- JR, Reitvallei Park, Rietvalleirand (all extensions), Waterkloof 345-JR, Waterkloof 360-JR, Waterkloof 378-JR, Waterkloof AH, Waterkloof Glen, Wingate Park, Erasmuskloof Ext 2 & 3, Elardus Park (all extensions), Wingate Park Ext 1,2 and 3, Erasmus Park Ext 1. Kilner Park Reservoir: Kilner Park Klapperkop Reservoir: Arcadia, Blackmoor 347-JR, Bryntirion, Capital Park (all extensions), Daspoort 319-JR, Deerness, Eastclyffe, Eastwood, Eloff Estate 320-JR, Gezina, Groenkloof, Kilberry, Lisdogan Park, Lynnwood, Monumentpark (all extensions), Pretoria Town, and Townlands 351-JR, Prinshof 349-JR, Rietfontein, Riviera, Scientia 416-JR and 626-JR, Sterrewag and Transpark, 639-JR.

Koedoesnek LL Reservoir: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH, Life Wilgers Hospital, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Struland AH, Wapadrand, Willow Glen, Willow Glen AH, and Zwartkoppies Magalieskruin Reservoir: Hartebeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom Mamelodi R1 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27, and 34, and Mamelodi 608-JR

Mamelodi R2 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi 608-JR, and Mamelodi Ext 13 and 15 Montana Reservoir: Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville, and Wolmaranspoort AH Moreleta Reservoir: Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Scientia, Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein, and Weavind Park

Murrayfield Reservoir: La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (all extensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek, and Val-de-Grace Parkmore HL Reservoir: Ashlea Gardens, Constantia Park (all extensions), De Beers, Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein (all extensions), Newlands (all extensions), Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Valley Farm 379-JR, Waterkloof Glen (all extensions) and Waterkloof Park Parkmore LL Reservoir: Alphen Park, Ashley Gardens, Constantia Park, De Beers, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Park, Maroelana, Menlyn, Newlands, Tshwane and Waterkloof Glen

Queenswood Reservoir: Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort 325-JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein 321-JR, Rietondale, Villieria and Waverley Sinoville HL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions) Sinoville LL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions)

Villieria Peak Tanks: Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302-JR and Wonderboom South Waverley HL Reservoir: Bergtuin, East Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria, and Waverley Waverley LL Reservoir: Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (all extensions), Jan Niemandpark, and Lindo Park

Gastonbury Reservoir, Six Fountain Estate, and Silver Willows: Equestria (all extensions), Paradiso, Paramount Estate, Shere Agricultural Holdings, Silver View Ridge, Silverlakes (all extensions), Silverwoods Country Estate, Six Fountains (all extensions), Tijger Valley (all extensions), Willow Acres (all extensions), and Willow Park Manor (all extensions). Graham Road meter: Currently not in use Hatherley meter: Nellmapius (all extensions)

Koedoesnek: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions), Hartebeespoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek 341-JR, La Montagne (all extensions), Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge (all extensions), Meyerspark, Murrayfield, Struland AH, Tweefontein 372-JR, Val-de-Grace, Valley Farm 379-JR, Valley Farm AH, Wapadrand (all extensions), and Willow Glen AH. Midas and Leander meters: Boardwalk Meander (all extensions), Bronberg (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions), and Olympus (all extensions). Mooikloof Reservoir: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garsfontein Ext 10, 11 and 13, Moreletapark Ext 63 and 83, Prairie Giants Ext 3, Pretoriuspark, Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Rietfontein 375-JR, Tweefontein 372-JR, Valley Farm 379-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR

Nellmapius (all extensions) Sammy Marks Museum meter Savannah: The Blyde Christal Villa, Savannah Country Estate, and N4 Gateway

Shere meter: Bronberg (all extensions) Woodlands Mall meter: Mooikloof Ridge The city has apologised to its customers in advance for the inconvenience that may arise as a result of this.