City Power adds two more hours of stage 5 load shedding for Joburg residents

Johannesburg - Johannesburg City Power has added two more hours of load shedding “due to the impact of stage 5” blackouts. Eskom eased load shedding to stage 5 from stage 6 on Friday morning.

Stage 6 load shedding has residents in Joburg experiencing between 8- to 12-hour blackouts on a 24-hour cycle. Under stage 5, Joburg residents can expect the same level of blackouts as stage 6 thanks to City Power announcing it would be adding an additional two hours of load shedding for all blocks on Friday. Areas affected include but are not limited to Auckland Park, Eldorado Park, Lenasia, Johannesburg North, Johannesburg South, the Joburg Inner City, Bramley, Kew, Northriding, Olivedale and Roodepoort.

Block 7 (Auckland Park, Eldorado Park, Lenasia), Block 8 (Northwold, Sundowner), Block 9 (Bramley, Kew)

Block 10 (Northriding, Olivedale), Block 11 (Roodepoort), Block 12 (Oakdene, Joburg South)

Block 13 (Joburg Inner City) The areas affected above, according to the City's load shedding, were only supposed to be load shed for two hours on Friday. #LoadsheddingUpdates



Due to the impact of stage 5 some of the blocks will be shed for 4hrs:



20:00 - 00:30 Block 13^LP — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) December 9, 2022 Earlier this week, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that the country had been plunged into stage 6 blackouts this week due to breakdowns of two generating units at Grootvlei power station since Tuesday night, as well as a unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Kriel and Tutuka power stations.

There were further delays in returning to service of units at Arnot, Camden, Kendal and Kriel power stations. Meanwhile, according to “The Star”, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party was concerned about the power crisis amid Eskom’s announcement of the implementation of stage 6 load shedding. “We are quite concerned now that we have hit stage 6…