City Power continues to clamp down on illegal connections around Joburg

On Monday, members from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) together with City Power went to Lenasia South to clamp down on the illegal connections.

Pretoria - City Power is continuing with its #BuyaMthetho operation and disconnecting illegal electricity connections around Johannesburg.

Last Thursday, rocks and burning tyres were used to blockade various routes in Soweto after residents went on a protest over City Power disconnecting their electricity.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said electricity was cut as a result of illegal connections which cause an overload to the power supply.

“The issue of illegal connections is huge, on the last count, we had about 231 to 235 informal settlements across the City of Johannesburg, most of those have not been physically connected to services from the City of Johannesburg, so it means they are stealing electricity,” he told eNCA at the time.