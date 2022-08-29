City Power continues to clamp down on illegal connections around Joburg

Pretoria - City Power is continuing with its #BuyaMthetho operation and disconnecting illegal electricity connections around Johannesburg.
On Monday, members from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) together with City Power went to Lenasia South to clamp down on the illegal connections.
#BuyaMthetho restoring #LawandOrder in the @CityofJoburgZA— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) August 29, 2022
Joint Illegal Electricity Connections Operation conducted by @CityPowerJhb together with #JMPD & CRUM in Lenasia South.
Lawlessness will not be tolerated!!!#SaferJoburg #JoburgWorks pic.twitter.com/ebTK4MIzjT
Last Thursday, rocks and burning tyres were used to blockade various routes in Soweto after residents went on a protest over City Power disconnecting their electricity.
City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said electricity was cut as a result of illegal connections which cause an overload to the power supply.
“The issue of illegal connections is huge, on the last count, we had about 231 to 235 informal settlements across the City of Johannesburg, most of those have not been physically connected to services from the City of Johannesburg, so it means they are stealing electricity,” he told eNCA at the time.
Protests erupt in Soweto after City Power cuts illegal electricity connections
As part of operation #BuyaMthetho, in February, the City embarked on a rigorous revenue collection campaign disconnecting services in business establishments that have outstanding municipal accounts.
At that time, the City said more than R38 billion was owed for municipal services.
In May while tabling its budget, the City said it managed to collect over R300 million from its debtors, while R400 million was still owed by the national and provincial governments.
Meanwhile in June, the Sowetan reported that councillors owe the City more than R2 million in combined debt for unpaid rates and taxes on their properties.
The publication said the city has a total of 270 councillors serving in the council, but only 114 have registered their municipal accounts with the city.
