City Power disconnects petrol stations, shopping centre, mortuary during crackdown on non-payment in Lenasia

Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power conducted a revenue collection operation in Lenasia where 10 businesses owing a total amount R60 million in unpaid debts had their power supply disconnected on Thursday. This is part the utility’s ongoing effort to resolve the growing problem of unpaid electricity bills and non-compliance in the region.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said Lenasia was facing a significant amount in arrears with customers owing a staggering R851 million. “This area has one of the lowest compliance rates, and City Power is deeply concerned by the increasing number of businesses and Large Power Users (LPUs) that continue to use electricity without settling their bills, despite their ability to pay,” he said. Among the defaulters disconnected during Thursday’s crackdown include a well-known petrol station in Eldorado Park, which accumulated a debt of R3 million.

“Despite repeated requests for payment arrangements, the station failed to address its outstanding balance. A second petrol station, owing R7.9 million was also cut off, and our technicians discovered that the station had illegally reconnected itself. “In response, a Level 3 disconnection was carried out, and the business will be penalised for this illegal action,” added Mangena. He said other businesses disconnected during the operation include a mortuary in Nancefield with an outstanding bill of R8.2 million, a shopping centre in Lenasia Extension 1 owing R3.7 million, and accommodation flats with a debt of R1.5 million.

One of the properties had also illegally reconnected their power, and their connections were removed as part of the operation. “Removing illegal connections is essential to reducing system losses, ensuring the stability of our network, and enforcing payment compliance as this act undermines the entire system and places undue strain on the electricity grid, which is already facing increasing demand,” said Mangena. Mangena added that the power utility was committed to addressing the challenge of non-payment, which significantly impacts the ability to maintain and upgrade infrastructure, invest in new projects, and ensure a stable electricity supply across the city.

He said at the moment, City Power was owed a total of R9.6 billion by defaulting customers across the City. “Despite this challenge, the utility has seen positive results from its revenue collection efforts. In the past quarter alone, City Power collected over R2 billion in revenue, demonstrating the commitment of many customers to pay for the services they use,” he added. [email protected]