City Power urges customers to use electricity sparingly ahead of cold front

As weather conditions are expected to remain extremely cold in the new week ahead, City Power has appealed to residents to use power sparingly to avoid putting strain on their network. Spokesperson at City Power Isaac Mangena said: “The weather is forecasted to drop significantly following another imminent wave of a cold front. As City Power, we have already started seeing a sharp increase in electricity demand, which always exerts unbearable pressure on our network and resources.”

As a result of extreme weather conditions, the power utility has put in place measures to mitigate the severe impact on the network during this time, but they still encourage customers to contribute to keeping the lights on. Mangena said: “Two weeks ago, we had inclement weather conditions coupled with higher stages of load shedding - resulting in a number of our Substations tripping from over current, particularly during peak hours.” The power utility will continue to address outstanding outages in different parts of the city while guarding against post-load shedding trips. Customers are encouraged to cooperate with the utility in order to avoid facing similar outages for longer periods during these forecasted frosty conditions.