City Press mourns death of executive editor Dumisane Lubisi

JOHANNESBURG - City Press is mourning the sudden the death of executive editor Dumisane Lubisi. Lubisi died on Friday night as a result of apparent heart failure. He was 44 years old. Mondli Makhanya, the editor of the City Press, said that the paper had lost a pillar of strength. “I can’t even begin to describe the devastation we are feeling at the City Press family,” said Makhanya. ’City Press mourns the untimely death of our executive editor, Dumisane Lubisi.Our condolences go out to the Lubisi family, his colleagues and his friends. May your beautiful soul rest in peace,“ the Joburg-based media title said on Facebook.

Lubisi worked at African Eye news agency and ThisDay, as well as the Sunday Times, before joining City Press.

He joined City Press as an investigative reporter in 2007. While working at the City Press he served senior reporter, commissioning editor of opinion and analysis section Voices. Lubisi also served as the paper’s ombudsman.

City Press said that Lubisi was a keen road runner and was often seen in the office in particularly garish and bright running shoes. The paper said that he will be sorely missed by his City Press friends and colleagues.

The media industry expressed their sadness on the passing of Lubisi on social media.

Andile Ntingi wrote“, “This is extremely sad news. Condolences to his family and friends. 2020 has been a horrible year...”

Suraya Dadoo said, “Devastated by the news of City Press editor Dumisane Lubisi’s passing. A brave, wonderful, no-nonsense person to work with, with a critical eye and a stickler for detail. An all- round good guy who pushed writers to up their game. A huge loss. 2020 is just too much“.

Chris Vick said, “Dumisane Lubisi, a journalist of rare integrity. We’ll miss you”.

Lubisi leaves behind his parents and three sons, Wandile, Thando and Siya.

