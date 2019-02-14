Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

DURBAN - Unplanned power outages are taking place in some areas of Roodepoort, including Weltervreden Park and Radiokop, but should be sorted out by Friday.

"In one instance power supply was interrupted following damage to a cable caused by Rand Water contractors excavating in the area. This has led to areas such as Weltevreden Park, Davon Valley and the surrounding areas without electricity since Wednesday night," said City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena.

Mangena said City Power technicians were in the area working on the problem.

"The delay was caused by the fact that the cable fault was located in an unsafe area underground, which took long to reach.

"We have since located the cable and are currently busy with repairs. We expect to restore supply to the affected areas by Friday morning," said Mangena

He said a trip was experienced around Welgeheuwel due to a currency surge when power was restored after loadshedding on Thursday morning. "This has affected areas around Welgeheuwel and Radiokop. City Power operators are currently busy with repairs on site."

"City Power apologises to residents affected by these outages. As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times. City Power will keep customers updated via its twitter handle: @CityPowerJhb

